A local Girl Scouts troop has been busy raising money for The Ark of San Juan Animal Rescue.

The troop took on the fundraising initiative as a group project for The Ark, which hosts pet adoption events and rescues forgotten animals in San Juan Capistrano and surrounding areas.

“We’re helping adopt out cats,” said Girl Scout Juliana Walker, 13. “We’re using our time to sell cookies to donate to The Ark of San Juan.”

Girl Scout members also volunteer for foster events and have bought litter boxes and cat food—the latter, $500 worth—for rescued cats.

Girl Scout Leader Jeanne Walker—mother of Juliana Walker—said they will make a “big donation” of the cat food when it arrives.

The troop began planning for the project last year and has begun executing it this year. The Girl Scouts had a table at the Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade on Feb. 18.

The Walker family is currently fostering three cats. “In 2020, we fostered a mother cat and her kittens,” Juliana Walker said. “It feels good to help the community.”