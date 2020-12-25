Goin’ Native: Evolution of Gardening

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

by Celina Young

Gardening has always been a great avenue for human exploration and innovation. Because gardening has been an essential component to mankind’s survival, we are now afforded access to historical records that show the evolution of this multi-beneficial, outdoor activity.

Initially, gardens served the convenient purpose of allowing people to grow food near their homes and lower the risk of meddling animals. Safety and survival were the only priorities. In the prehistoric era (approx.10,000 B.C.), humans would discard all plants that didn’t produce food. The mere concept of aesthetic gardening was a byproduct of the emergence of sedentary civilizations. Recreational gardening is an activity that can be traced back as far as 3,000 B.C. in Mesopotamia, which is currently the Middle East. The intent of this outdoor space later shifted to aid in philosophical stimulation and visual enjoyment. Gardens began to be viewed as a place of thought and reflection.

One unique aspect that has made gardening sacred throughout history is that there have been several purposes, techniques, and gardening styles that transcended cultures. West Asia pivotally influenced Europe with landscaping techniques. Egyptians were one of the first cultures to record their style of ornamental horticulture, which is the calculated arrangement and tending of decorative plants. By the fifth century, gardens were a staple in refined European villas. The gradual expansion of the Roman Empire spread gardening information throughout the country as well. The Aztecs created floating gardens, called chinampas, to grow produce on patches of land that rested upon lakes. Culture has always shaped gardening based on which practices worked best for specific regions.

In the 21st century, horticultural architecture has become an investment and an expensive commodity. Gardening may serve as a feasible career for some and a materialized asset for others. Did you know that in the United States, the average cost to have your external space landscaped is about $14,000? This is a clear indication that people value the aesthetic benefits of gardening. In addition to beauty, later generations have recognized the therapeutic perks. Our society has deemed garden-related experiences as therapeutic pastimes. With the increase of mental health awareness, outdoor recreation is suggested as a coping strategy. Medical research evidently proves that gardening supports and boosts the mental and physical health of an individual.

From the age of early man to contemporary times, gardening is a crucial aspect of human existence. Being outside in the garden has provided much more than just nostalgia; it’s the foundation of mankind. Without gardens, who knows where we would be?

Celina Young is a philanthropist, human advocate, and a current AmeriCorps VIP Fellow working with Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens. As a recent graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills with a bachelor’s degree in human services, Celina has made helping others her priority. When she’s not aiding in the development of nonprofit organizations, she spends her time blogging, watching podcasts, and walking her dog on the beach.

