Goin’ Native Helps Spruce Up Reata Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Goin’ Native Therapeutic Garden’s cleanup event at Reata Park on Saturday, April 17, “went very well,” member Celina Young said.

“There were 50 people in attendance, and they worked so hard, with a culmination of 200 hours for everyone,” Young said. “There were a few different groups that joined us, including 1-11 Marines, the high schoolers from the Interact program, San Juan Garden Club, San Juan Rotary Club, and our Goin’ Native Garden Angels.”

Larry and Chris Kramer, the former San Juan Capistrano Mayor and First Lady, also came out to the garden to help register people. The Santa Margarita Water District reportedly provided water for the day.

“Joe Soto of Soto Landscaping was generous enough to donate woodchip services that allowed us to transform the excess into mulch, which we put back into the garden beds,” Young said. “Everyone was fed a boxed lunch. It was truly a remarkable way to commemorate our new contract at Reata Park and kick off Earth Day!”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

