Goin’ Native Offers Children’s Garden Park Program

Staff report

Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens is offering a free garden park program for kids ages 3-11 called “Growin’ Up in the Garden.” Available sessions are from June 1-July 1 and July 13-Aug. 12.

The program will be a nature-based and hands-on curriculum.

“We’re super excited about our free children’s garden programs now being offered at Reata Park and Los Rios Park,” Goin’ Native representative Celina Young said. “This is a great opportunity for your families to bring their children over to the park and learn about the wonders of nature.”

Registration is available at goinnative.net. For more information, email info@goinnative.net or call 949.674.6307. Pandemic-related health guidelines will be in place.

