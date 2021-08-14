Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens: Festival of Butterflies Returns

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Marianne Taylor, Founder of Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens

With over 5,000 in attendance, visitors enjoyed the plethora of environmental speakers, the sounds of the mariachis and watching the dance of the monarch ballerinas by the Ballet Academy & Movement at the third annual Festival of the Butterflies hosted by Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens at Los Riso Park and Historic District on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Sixty-three vendors were on hand selling plants, resources and a variety of food. Kid activities and crafts were offered by Saddleback Rancho Capistrano.

Thanks to event sponsor Metrolink, people attended the event from all over Southern California to visit San Juan Capistrano for summer discounted fees.

Los Rios Park is known for the Montanez Adobe, the natural native landscape and the certified butterfly gardens—home to the monarch butterflies.

The Festival of the Butterflies is a free event that promotes environmental education and awareness for all ages. Save the date August 6, 2022, for the fourth annual Festival of the Butterflies. For more details contact info @goinnative.net or visit goinnative.net.

Over 5,000 people attended the 2021 Festival of the Butterflies. Photo: Collin Breaux

