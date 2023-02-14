Even after the horses finish trotting through San Juan Capistrano for the Swallows Day Parade on March 25, the fun will still continue.

Country music artist Granger Smith will perform at The OutPost in the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park after the annual parade for the official post-parade concert. Smith is known for hit songs “Backroad Song,” “Holler” and “Happens Like That.”

Joining Smith will be fellow country singers Earl Dibbles Jr. and Lauren Alaina.

The OutPost is gradually becoming a country concert hub and will also soon host Chris Lane on March 5 and Gary Allan on March 12.

Current Riding Park operators The Ridland Group, which is negotiating with the City of San Juan Capistrano to secure a long-term operating agreement for the venue, has promised to bring more entertainment to the grounds.

Tickets for the post-parade show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, and can be purchased at sanjuanoutpost.com.