Green to Step Down as Assistant City Manager

By Shawn Raymundo

Assistant City Manager Jacob Green recently announced that he’ll be leaving his post at city hall as he plans to pursue a new career path in the private sector.

Green, who has worked for the city for three years, said he accepted a position with Interwest Consulting Group, where he’ll build and oversee its new Organizational Development and Leadership Practice Group.

“I have accepted a great opportunity in the private sector to apply the lessons I learned during my career in the public sector to assist other local government agencies, specifically in areas of leadership development, project management, public affairs, and public safety and emergency management,” Green said in an email.

Though excited for the new opportunity to help more cities throughout the region, Green said it was a difficult decision.

“It has been a great honor to serve the City of San Juan Capistrano and work under one of the best in the business, City Manager Ben Siegel,” Green wrote. “Ben, in collaboration with a very supportive City Council and a top-notch work force, have positioned San Juan Capistrano for a very strong future. I look forward to watching the City’s continued success.”

Siegel said Jacob’s last day will be May 24, and he is currently working on a transition plan.

“Jacob has been a tremendous asset to the organization and has made significant contributions over the past three years,” Siegel wrote in an email. “We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him the best in his new role.”