Katrina Foley

By OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley

Thank you to all the Fifth District residents for the privilege to represent you. I look forward to continuing my service as the newly elected County Supervisor for the new Fabulous Fifth District.

In January of 2023, I was sworn in as your Fifth District Supervisor, which includes my hometown of Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, a portion of Irvine, Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel.

In 2022, we had a productive year of big changes and significant challenges at the County of Orange and in our office. Those challenges created opportunity.

I worked with my colleagues and the community to address the fentanyl epidemic, homeless crisis, and proliferation of illegal sober living homes harming our neighborhoods. I served on the John Wayne Airport Ad Hoc Committee, hired the first Black woman as airport director, and launched the Fly Friendly program.

We immediately benefited from Airport Director Charlene Reynolds’ expertise and began addressing years of deferred maintenance, improved concessions, greening up the airport, and transparency in the community.

We protected our coastline by securing federal funds for sand replenishment and negotiated a settlement with the company at fault for the 2021 Orange County Oil Spill.

We directed unprecedented investments in the community through millions of dollars in business, arts, nutrition, veterans, housing, and other types of grants.

Some of our most notable community investments last year included:

$4.4 million to build housing, combat homelessness and address food insecurity.

$3.9 million in arts and music, revitalizing schools, parks, pet adoptions, libraries and community gardens.

$1.2 million for climate conservation, sustainability practices, and maternal health initiatives.

$1.6 million for Orange County small businesses and local Chambers of Commerce.

$600,000 for law enforcement vehicles, crime victim support, anti-hate educational trips, and ADA accessibility for veterans.

Our year in review is a preview of the work ethic our team embodies.

The privilege to represent 1,677,797, or 53%, of all Orange County residents in less than two years was a challenge, but offered me a breadth of experience that few other elected officials enjoy. I look forward to bringing that experience to our county for the next four years.

With all the celebrations completed, we are ready to get to work for the Fabulous Fifth District through many collaborations, conversations, and a can-do attitude. Please sign up for our newsletter by going to d5.ocgov.com. We want to hear from you about county issues you care about. Let’s get to work!

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.