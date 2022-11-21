Guest Opinion: Hello 200 Horsemen Strong Grant Applicants!

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Dr. Jillian Stewart

Featured image: Courtesy of Surf & Turf Therapy

In 2021, Unidos South OC was the first recipient of the 100 Horseman Grant, which they received based on their vision to provide 100 under-resourced children from San Juan Capistrano with an introduction to horses. Surf & Turf Therapy, a local nonprofit organization committed to bettering lives through nontraditional therapeutic activities, including horseback riding and surfing, and Unidos partnered together to execute this dream. Participants received an introduction to all things equine, from grooming and feeding to tacking up and riding.

After just one afternoon at the barn, we witnessed kids transforming from shy and unsure to confidently interacting with the horses and eager to return. The work Unidos inspired started an entirely new pathway for community growth in San Juan Capistrano, one that cannot be disregarded. Through this collaboration, people with disabilities from under-resourced San Juan Capistrano communities have been identified and are already receiving pro bono services through our original therapy programs, both in hippotherapy and therapeutic riding. The partnership has even spread to include a pilot program this fall where 12 children received free surf lessons for three weeks. Currently, Surf & Turf Therapy and Unidos South OC are working together to secure funding to ensure these programs can continue supporting our San Juan Capistrano community by breaking down financial barriers for those who are under-resourced.

Dr. Jillian Stewart is the founder and executive director of Surf & Turf Therapy.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

