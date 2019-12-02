Guest Opinion: It’s Not Easy Being Green

By Maureen Gebelein

In the song “Bein’ Green,” a well-known frog laments that it is not easy being green.

But with the holidays right around the corner, this seems like a good time of year to talk about how the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library Bookstore can help you have an eco-friendly, green holiday season.

Buy used. The Friends of the Library Bookstore has gently used books. Many families have decided to only purchase used gifts, so the Bookstore is a perfect place to shop. If you visit us, you won’t be disappointed!

Make your own gifts. The FOL Bookstore has books on knitting, sewing, decorating, kitchen and garden gifts and really anything you can imagine. Visit us to get books on gifts you can make for family and friends.

Shop local. Did you know that the FOL Bookstore is the only bookstore in town? You can certainly reduce miles traveled by visiting us and shopping locally!

Donate. More and more families are celebrating an altruistic holiday and make donations instead of purchasing gifts. The Friends of the Library is a 501 (c)(3) and funds raised go to support San Juan Capistrano Library. We also accept used books, so if you are cleaning up for the holidays, consider donating your used books to us. If you purchase from Amazon during the holidays, start at amazonsmile.com and register us as your charity. The Friends of the Library will get .5% of the purchase price, at no extra cost to you. Call us at the Bookstore if you’d like more info on how to do this.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is at 34195-A El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. We can be reached by phone at 949.493.2688. Winter hours are Sunday-Thursday 10:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. We are closed on Fridays. Visit our website at www.sjcfol.com for information or to make an online donation.

All things considered, I guess it’s not that hard bein’ green!

Maureen Gebelein is a resident of San Juan Capistrano and former retired library director at Fullerton Public Library. Currently on the Board of the Friends of the Library, she is passionate about books, reading & literacy!