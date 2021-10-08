Guest Opinion: San Juan Capistrano Is Running Out of Time

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Marlene Holmquist

“For sure, the blessings of landownership come with important responsibilities, including a commitment to manage thoughtfully the land, a pledge to honor family, friends and community as well as help meet the demands of a growing population, and a promise to always ‘make your handshake, your bond’.” – Anthony R. Moiso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rancho Mission Viejo

You have the opportunity of a lifetime to participate in the future design of your historic and unique city. But unfortunately not enough of us are aware of, or paying close attention to, what is at stake.

In February of this year, the city opened bids for a 20-year contract, to non-equestrian entities to manage the RMV Riding Park. Sometime between now and the end of this year, our five city council members will be voting on how to move forward, through two very different proposals that will impact both the city of San Juan Capistrano and the legacy of the horse, and there will be no turning back. We need your voice now.

There are two remaining proposals to be considered. (The third proposal from The Capistrano Experience was retracted). Each proposal has a very different “equestrian” component included in their multi-use proposals. The proposals differ in many respects, and misinformation about the complexity of these 2 proposals has confused many and created divisions in the community. Whatever is decided will greatly affect our economy, and the legacy of the horse, in this unique town where “The Turf meets the Surf.”

You can help, choose your path: Write to the city council, attend the city council meetings (either in person or by zoom), or present your concerns and raise questions in person to any five of our city council members. Mayor John Taylor (jtaylor@sanjuancapistrano.org) has made himself available to listen to your any of your concerns every Friday at noon at one of our local restaurants, changing locations weekly.

I know it is confusing, so I have compiled key information right here at your fingertips. Please act now, these two proposals would lead us down two very different roads. More questions need to be asked, and you need to ask them!

Marlene Holmquist, ASID, owns Luxury Ranch Interior Design, a full-service interior design company specializing in remodels for residences and small businesses. An avid equestrian known as “The Cowgirl Designer,” she is a member of the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and Las Vaqueras Womens’ Riding Club. Luxury-Ranch.com or TheCowgirlDesigner.com.

