Guest Opinion: ‘The Adobes of San Juan Capistrano and the People Who Lived in Them’

By Kimberleigh Gavin

Featured image: The Montanez Adobe. Photo: Allison Jarrell

A new tour is being offered by the San Juan Capistrano Docent Society titled “The Adobes of San Juan Capistrano and the People Who Lived in Them.” Starting with the first adobe, Mission San Juan Capistrano, a San Juan Capistrano docent will lead you through the different eras of San Juan Capistrano, telling the story of the people of this unique town and the eras in which they lived. We are fortunate to have five original adobes on Camino Capistrano alone.

This walking tour starts and ends at the Blas Aguilar Adobe. Participants will pass the Mission on a walk to Los Rios Street. From there, the tour will return to Camino Capistrano, ultimately passing the Historic Town Park, returning to the Blas Aguilar Adobe. The tour lasts approximately 45 minutes.

The San Juan Capistrano Docent Society endeavors to honor and preserve the rich cultural heritage of San Juan Capistrano through education and by leading tours. Please visit the website sjcdocentsociety.org for more information. To arrange a tour, call 949.551.1914 or email info@sjcdocentsociety.org.

Kimberleigh Gavin grew up in Tustin, met her husband, Paul, in the UCI art studio, and is a 24-year resident of San Juan Capistrano. She and Paul are partners in their business, Gavin Arts. Kimberleigh specializes in graphic design, and Paul is known for his beautiful coastal landscape paintings. Kimberleigh is an 11-year member of San Juan Capistrano’s Docent Society and enjoys learning about and sharing the city’s rich history with visitors and residents.

