Halloween-Themed Events Teach Kids About Nature

Upcoming family-oriented events at The Reserve in Rancho Mission Viejo will show kids the world outside their homes isn’t frightening—and, in fact, is fascinating.

The outdoor preserve will host a Not So Scary Night Hike on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Donna and Richard O’Neill Conservancy, as well as a Nature’s Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9-10:30 a.m. at The Reserve headquarters.

The evening stroll on Oct. 30 will be an opportunity to dispel the “scary night in the woods” trope, said Leeta Latham, education and public programs manager for The Reserve. For instance, they may talk about animal noises and glowing eyes in the woods, but also the science behind it all.

The trick-or-treat event will be held in the morning on Halloween so families can enjoy later evening festivities. Kids will learn about the “tricks” animals use, such as camouflage, to survive in their surroundings, as well as “treats” like tree acorns.

Photo: Łukasz Nieścioruk on Unsplash

“We will have some different take-home crafts,” Latham said.

The two days are essentially the first Halloween-themed events held by The Reserve.

“These will be fun little trial events for us,” Latham said.

Latham said she hopes kids are more curious about the natural world after the events.

The Not So Scary Night Hike is for ages 8 and up, and Nature’s Trick or Treat is for ages 6 and up. Visit rmvreserve.org for more information.