Parents of students throughout the Capistrano Unified School District were back on the early-morning routine of getting their kids to school on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when campuses including Harold Ambuehl Elementary celebrated the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year.

“We’re going to have a wonderful year,” school Principal Antoinette McManigal proclaimed to the student body, parents and school faculty during a welcoming ceremony.

As the students made their way on the campus, they were greeted by the smiling faces of their friends, as well as the school’s teachers and faculty who were excited to welcome them back for another year of learning.

(From left) Siblings Milly Ellis, 2, Anderson Ellis and Edwin Ellis pose in front of the Harold Ambuehl Elementary’s welcoming sign for the first day of the new school year on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15. Anderson is entering third grade while his little brother Edwin heads to kindergarten.

(From left) Karen Scott, the director of information systems for the Capistrano Unified School District, greets Ezra Quintana, 4, and her father Julian Quintana.

Tammy Suits of San Juan Capistrano snaps a photo of her son Charlie Suits, an incoming fifth grader, by the Harold Ambuehl Elementary sign.

Incoming second grader Siena Borgogna and her mother Lauren Borgogna of San Juan Capistrano celebrate the first day of the school year as they cross the street to the campus.

Anne Caringelia walks her son Ellis to his first day as a second grader.

(From left) Zay Manzano, Kai Manzano and Aiden Soto pose Tuesday morning in front of the school sign while parents Mylee Soto and Martin Manzano take a photo.

School teacher Whitney Trejo greets incoming kindergartner Ryder Nickell.

Leila Alvarado is all smiles as her mother walks her to school on Tuesday for her first day as a second grader.











Students gather on the school’s blacktop with their respective classmates ahead of a welcoming ceremony the school held.

School Principal Antoinette McManigal welcomes students to the first day of the school year.

Teachers line up for an introductory roll call as part of the welcoming ceremony for students.

To recite the Pledge of Allegiance, McManigal enlists the help of a student who was celebrating her birthday.







Students give their parents and siblings one last hug before heading into the classroom.

(Clockwise from left) Aaron Jacobs takes a quick selfie of his family, including wife Victoria, daughter Addison, and son Alexander, before the kids head inside.