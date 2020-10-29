Hart, Alpay Collect Campaign Contributions During Council Election

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

City council candidate Howard Hart has raised more from financial supporters than rival candidate John Alpay in the race for the District 5 seat.

Hart received a total of $21,224 in monetary contributions through Oct. 17 as listed in records. Alpay received $7,141.05 in monetary contributions and $32,500 in loans through Oct. 17, as also listed. Hart also received nonmonetary contributions.

The Capistrano Dispatch obtained campaign finance reports after a public-records request to the City of San Juan Capistrano. Hart received over 60 individual contributions of $100 or more as in the records, while Alpay received 15 individual contributions of $100 or more.

“Over the course of the past few months, I have been honored to receive about $23,000 in donations, including the $1,300 I returned to generous donors while our campaign activities were ceased,” Hart said. “We’ve counted roughly 100 donations from all parts of the San Juan community. This experience has been humbling in many ways, and I am very thankful for every instance of monetary and otherwise support.”

Alpay did not respond to requests for comment about his campaign funds, as of this post.

Working Families United PAC took out $3,474.54 in anti-Alpay mailers sent out to residents that mentions a dispute Alpay has with his neighbors. Hart and Deb Dorris, Alpay’s neighbor, said they are not involved with the PAC. Alpay mentioned the dispute in a campaign ad in the Sept. 25 issue of The Capistrano Dispatch, with Dorris subsequently responding with a letter to the editor in the Oct. 23 issue. Working Families United PAC could not be reached for comment, as of this post.

Alpay has alleged Hart had violated the Hatch Act, though Hart has resumed campaigning after temporarily ceasing so following the allegation. The Office of Special Counsel (OSC), with whom Alpay registered the complaint, gave Hart the go-ahead to resume campaigning after Alpay lost endorsements from the Libertarian Party of California and Orange County.

The general election will be held Nov. 3.