Hart Back on Campaign Trail After Alpay Loses LPOC Endorsement

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Oct. 28 to include information from a Libertarian Party of Orange County press release.

Days before the Nov. 3 general election, city council candidate Howard Hart is able to resume campaigning after the Libertarian Party of Orange County rescinded its endorsement of his political rival John Alpay.

Hart and Alpay are vying for the District 5 seat on the San Juan Capistrano City Council. Alpay has alleged that Hart, as a federal employee with the Department of Homeland Security, violated the Hatch Act since Alpay received endorsements from the Libertarian Party of California and Orange County, therefore turning the city council race—traditionally a nonpartisan election—into a partisan one.

John Alpay and Howard Hart are campaigning for the District 5 seat on the San Juan Capistrano City Council. Graphic: Chelsie Rex

Those endorsements have since been reversed. Hart shared an email with The Capistrano Dispatch from Libertarian Party of Orange County (LPOC) Chair David Naranjo, in which Naranjo told Hart the LPOC Executive Committee rescinded its endorsement of Alpay this past weekend.

“I am very happy that San Juan voters in District 5 will have a choice for their next city council candidate,” Hart said. “Though remaining silent for the most crucial period of the election cycle was difficult, I am humbled by the support I have seen towards myself and my family from members of the community in the past few weeks.”

In a press release sent Wednesday, Oct. 28, the LPOC said the rescinding of Alpay’s endorsement was made after Hart asked the party’s Executive Committee to reconsider its endorsement after Alpay filed the complaint. The committee opened an internal inquiry and spoke with both candidates.

“As a policy matter, we do not agree with the authority granted to the OSC—to arbitrarily declare an election designated as nonpartisan by state or local law to be partisan—it reduces voter choice and limits their right to consider all legitimate alternatives,” the LPOC press release said. “We find it highly problematic that a federal employee running for office could be held accountable for the actions of another candidate who engages in typical electioneering activities. In addition, the OSC’s delay in deciding this matter has deprived voters of important information to consider when casting their ballots.”

The LPOC said Alpay applied for an endorsement on Sept. 17 and was granted the endorsement on Sept. 23 after being interviewed by the Executive Committee.

“The party may endorse candidates for nonpartisan office who are registered to vote Libertarian or No Party Preference,” the LPOC press release said. “Mr. Alpay was endorsed because of his support for limited and less intrusive government, and economic growth—his positions on issues generally line up with Libertarian principles.”

Alpay’s endorsement from the Libertarian Party of California was deemed null and void on Oct. 5 during an Executive Committee meeting of the party, since Alpay was not registered as a Libertarian at the time of the endorsement.

The Hatch Act is a United States federal law that, in general terms, prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.

Hart received the go-ahead to resume campaigning from the Office of Special Counsel—which Alpay had registered his complaint with—after the LPOC’s decision. Hart had temporarily ceased campaigning after Alpay’s allegation, but he has remained on the ballot throughout the election.

Alpay did not comment as of this post but planned to do so on Wednesday, Oct. 28.