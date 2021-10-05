Health Company Establishes Presence at Los Patrones Business Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Caroline Beckman has been interested in health and working in the wellness industry for a while, which eventually led to founding her own wellness company called Nouri in 2018.

Products sold by Nouri include probiotic omega oils. Their products have launched in Whole Foods, and Beckman wants to continue growing her start-up.

Part of that expansion includes leasing space at Los Patrones Business Park, the new retail center in Rancho Mission Viejo—with plans to build an office and set up a warehouse there.

“I saw the power of consumer products, health and wellness, and the collision of those two,” Beckman said on the motivation behind her business.

Beckman, who lives in Dana Point, has become interested in microbiotics, and gut health in particular. She wants to work on gut health solutions, so her products are targeted at such. Products such as Nouri’s digestive health capsules are intended to address that issue.





Nouri, a health and wellness supplement company focused on selling beverages and capsules intended to help with digestive health and other issues, is setting up an office and warehouse in Rancho Mission Viejo. Photos: Courtesy of Mary Hannah Harte.

Beckman said she started with supplements because those are some of the first and primary solutions people turn to when they have gut health issues. When considering what to make and sell, Beckman factors in scientific research and what it will take to create and market items.

“We don’t do science for science’s sake,” Beckman said. “We do science for consumer goods.”

Beckman has experience forming other health-minded start-ups, saying entrepreneurs can learn valuable lessons from ones that fail.

Keeping Nouri in Orange County is intentional, said Beckman, who was born and raised in California. And Rancho Mission Viejo is a beautiful, family-minded community.

The availability of a spot at the retail center was also a selling point.

“When you look at space in South Orange County, it’s tight,” Beckman said.

Beckman wants to continue expanding her business and being successful in addressing health issues, and she intends to have Nouri products in other stores as time goes on. There are plans to eventually introduce beverages and kids’ juices.

“For us, it’s a very busy time. We’re still learning a lot,” Beckman said. “By and large, our category has grown, and we’re seeing wonderful responses from retailers.”

Symptoms of gut health problems include poor digestion, a weak immune system, and lack of energy, according to Beckman. Addressing gut health is important because many people deal with gut issues, and it can also correlate with obesity, Beckman said.

“One of our visions is to get ahead of these problems before they start,” she said.

Visit dailynouri.com for more information.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

