Health screenings being held in March

Staff report

Health screenings will be held Monday, March 23, at Community Presbyterian Church (32202 Del Obispo St. in San Juan Capistrano) by Life Line Screening. The affordable screenings will enable residents to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions, a press release said.

The screenings can also check for plaque build-up in the arteries and kidney, as well as thyroid conditions. Pre-registration is required. Call 877.237.1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com for more information