Heritage Barbecue Opening in San Juan Capistrano in Spring 2020

Barbecue fans can rejoice about a new restaurant coming to downtown San Juan Capistrano.

Heritage Barbecue will open in the former Mission Grill location at 31721 Camino Capistrano, near Mission San Juan Capistrano, in spring 2020. Owners Brenda and Daniel Castillo, a married couple, have been doing pop-ups in the Orange County area for a while and decided to bring their talents to San Juan Capistrano.

The Castillos do a Central Texas-style barbecue with mostly beef, though they use pork and other proteins, too, with a California and Hispanic twist.

“It will work with San Juan,” Daniel said.

The building will have outdoor patio seating and get a remodel, with firepits added. Heritage Barbecue also plans to work with The Ecology Center to get local fresh produce and ingredients since they emphasize the farm-to-table model.

“We’re not into processed or microwaved food,” Brenda said. “We’re into the healthy approach.”

Daniel and Brenda are completely committed to the downtown location, having moved to San Juan Capistrano from Garden Grove. They love San Juan Capistrano, particularly for the rich history and beautiful scenery.

“Los Rios is a street we like to walk down,” Daniel said. “It’s like we’re on vacation here.”

All of the barbecue offerings are done by hand, and Daniel expects this to involve 18-plus hour days.

The eventual opening has caused a lot of excitement and anticipation in the community, which Daniel says has been comforting. People in the area have been encouraging when it comes to them settling in, Brenda said.

People interested in updates and other information from Heritage Barbecue can follow them on Instagram. “It’s been a mission, no pun intended,” Daniel said.