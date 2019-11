Staff report

St. Margaret’s High School senior John Boranian made his first solo airplane flight on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in a SportStar. “He has been training at John Wayne Airport for the last 10 months, and today is the day that it all came together, weather, airplane, instructor, to make his first solo flight,” said Eric Boranian, John’s father. “He plans to get his private pilot license before his 18th birthday.”