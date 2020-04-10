High School Students Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

Staff report

High school students from Orange County have united to form the COVID-19 Relief Passion Project, which provides support and hope during the global pandemic, according to a press release. Members are making masks to donate to those in need, raising money for medical-grade masks and gowns, providing pen pal companionship for the elderly and assisting in other ways.

The project was spearheaded by Shellee Howard, founder of College Ready, in an effort to inspire her students to make a difference.

“Both of my children are in medical school, and I am concerned about what they have to face,” said Howard. “I believe the students I get to mentor are change makers, and I wanted to give them an opportunity to show how amazing they are.”

The group has divided into interest-based teams working on art, business, outreach, research, and writing, the press release said.

“I got involved in this project, because I have never witnessed a bigger need, and I knew I could lead my peers to make a huge impact,” said student Grace Jones. “Even if we only ended up helping a few people, I would be honored to have helped in some form during these trying times.”

Visit Covid19PassionProject.com if you want to volunteer, donate or learn more.