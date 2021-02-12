High Schools Honor 12 on National Signing Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
National Signing Day on Feb. 3 was far from the typical affair, as San Juan Capistrano’s high schools honored their top athletes in private on-campus ceremonies or photo ops at home.
San Juan Hills recognized six signees in various sports, JSerra saluted three football signees, and St. Margaret’s honored three East Coast-bound signees.
Here is the list of San Juan Capistrano signees:
San Juan Hills
Macey Leonard, Women’s Soccer, Brown University
Emma McChristie, Women’s Soccer, Humboldt State
Lola Fuhs, Women’s Water Polo, Mount St. Mary’s
Leah Carey, Softball, Brown University
Chloe Klein, Women’s Lacrosse, Scripps College
Jack Johnson, Men’s Swimming, Augustana University
JSerra
Jaden Genova, Football, Army
Mason Murphy, Football, USC
Jordan Washington, Football, Dartmouth
St. Margaret’s
Jackson Adelman, Men’s Cross Country/Track, Williams College
Bryce Chan, Soccer, NYU
Nick Ostlund, Football, Penn
