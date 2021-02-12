High Schools Honor 12 on National Signing Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

National Signing Day on Feb. 3 was far from the typical affair, as San Juan Capistrano’s high schools honored their top athletes in private on-campus ceremonies or photo ops at home.

San Juan Hills recognized six signees in various sports, JSerra saluted three football signees, and St. Margaret’s honored three East Coast-bound signees.

Here is the list of San Juan Capistrano signees:

San Juan Hills

Macey Leonard, Women’s Soccer, Brown University

Emma McChristie, Women’s Soccer, Humboldt State

Lola Fuhs, Women’s Water Polo, Mount St. Mary’s

Leah Carey, Softball, Brown University

Chloe Klein, Women’s Lacrosse, Scripps College

Jack Johnson, Men’s Swimming, Augustana University













JSerra

Jaden Genova, Football, Army

Mason Murphy, Football, USC

Jordan Washington, Football, Dartmouth







St. Margaret’s

Jackson Adelman, Men’s Cross Country/Track, Williams College

Bryce Chan, Soccer, NYU

Nick Ostlund, Football, Penn









