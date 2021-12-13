San Clemente Motorcyclist Dies in Ortega Highway Crash

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

A 72-year-old motorcyclist from San Clemente died Sunday morning, Dec. 12, in a solo traffic crash near Caspers Wilderness Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was found unresponsive when paramedics attempted to provide medical assistance. The crash happened at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to CHP.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the rider of the Triumph motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR-74 near Caspers Park at an unknown speed,” a CHP news release said. “For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist lost control of the Triumph, causing the motorcycle to overturn and partially eject the rider.”

The motorcyclist was not identified in the news release, and the Orange County Coroner’s office did not respond to a request for information as of this post.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact CHP at 949.487.4000.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

