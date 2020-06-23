Hikes Returning to The Reserve

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

People looking to get out the house and enjoy nature after being cooped up during the shutdown can sign up for a July 11 hike at The Reserve.

Hikes are gradually returning to the outdoor preserve at Rancho Mission Viejo—with new safety guidelines, of course. Registration will be limited and face masks are encouraged. Social distancing will be maintained for the small groups, and the amount of open land at The Reserve is well-suited for such measures.



Outdoor recreation opportunities are gradually coming back at The Reserve. Photo courtesy of Eddie Perlas.

“It’s going to be a recreation-style event, pretty casual in nature,” said Laura Coley Eisenberg, senior vice president, Open Space & Resource Management at Rancho Mission Viejo. “The safety of our patrons is of utmost concern.”

A similar hike is planned for Aug. 8. More extensive events may be added if allowed by changing guidelines.

The hikes will allow participants to connect with the natural world and take a breath, said Eisenberg. Wildflowers and golden grass are once again visible on The Reserve, giving it that classic California ranch look.

“Nature is extremely beneficial to people’s emotional and mental health,” said Eisenberg.

The usual community events have been halted at The Reserve, and staff is adhering to all respective health guidelines as outreach efforts gradually return. Reserve staff digitally connected with patrons during the health crisis through Facebook and virtual tours. Nature talks were part of the online transition.

“We’ve been thinking outside the box and adapting, as nature does,” said Eisenberg.

Visit rmvreserve.org to register for the hike and for further information.