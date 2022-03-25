Historic Art Exhibit Opens at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Local couple Jan and Warren Siegel have helped preserve 19th-century paintings Jesus Falls for the First Time and The Betrayal, which are part of a new historic art exhibit at Mission San Juan Capistrano called “Journey to Renewal.” The exhibit is the first time the two paintings have been available for public view.

The Mission’s latest exhibit is a collection of early Spanish Colonial liturgical artwork and available at the site’s West Wing, a news release announced.

“The Siegels’ support has been transformative and unwavering for decades, and our new exhibit provides a modern-day chance to thank them and perhaps inspire or educate others, Catholic and non-Catholic alike, about the importance of protecting the historic, religious and educational value of Mission San Juan Capistrano through its arts conservation and site preservation work,” said Mission San Juan Capistrano Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams.

The Siegels are well-known in San Juan Capistrano as local volunteers and preservationists, with Jan Siegel penning regular historical columns for The Capistrano Dispatch.

In other Mission news, the historic site is again partnering with Homefront America for another Field of Honor recognition in which American flags will be placed throughout the grounds in tribute to first responders. The event will run from May 25 through Memorial Day.

Outdoor theater will also return this summer to the Mission from July 30 through Aug. 21, through a continuing agreement with South Coast Repertory. This year’s sole production will be Million Dollar Quartet, which chronicles a day in December 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis played a jam session, according to a news release. Tickets can be purchased online at scr.org or by phone at 714.709.5555.

