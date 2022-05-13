Historical Commemoration Organizers Announce Student Essay Contest Winners

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The San Juan Capistrano Cultural Heritage Commission recently held a commemoration on Los Rios Street on May 7 to celebrate local history—and, as part of the event, a student essay contest.

The contest winners were Madison Lino, Holland Davis, and Emily Ke. Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart and Commissioner Lorie Porter were the judges. The contest received 35 total submissions.

