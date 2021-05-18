Historical Society Needs Volunteers for Event

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society is looking for volunteers for its next pop-up vintage market on June 19.

Help is needed for working the front desk, selling drinks and Historical Society merchandise, as well as general tasks.

The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Email info@sjchistory.org or call 949.493.8444 if you’d like to volunteer.

The Historical Society previously hosted a pop-up market on April 17 in which vendors sold antique items, jewelry, and other goods.

