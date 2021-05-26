Hobby Shop Keeps Reata Glen Residents Busy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

If residents at the retirement community Reata Glen want to build a shelf or are simply looking for a new hobby, the community’s hobby shop is open.

The hobby shop is primarily for woodworking and is run by a committee of volunteers. It is open to any resident, though there is a screening process that prospective users have to go through that includes signing waivers and watching safety videos. A committee member will also hold an orientation with any resident who wants to use the shop.

The shop’s construction started in 2019, and it was declared complete and available for residential use in September 2020.

From left: Reata Glen hobby shop committee members Dalt Bordner, Skip Fletcher, Chuck Ryerson and Curt Swanson enjoy guiding residents through woodworking and other projects. Photo: Collin Breaux.

“It was an empty room. The only thing in it was a bench,” committee chairman Chuck Ryerson said of the shop’s beginnings. “Everything else, we built. We built all the cabinets.”

Other equipment was donated. The committee works with staff at Reata Glen to plan, purchase tools, and handle other shop operations. The committee is made up of Chuck Ryerson, Dalt Bordner, Dan Thorlakson, Skip Fletcher, and Curt Swanson.

Curt Swanson demonstrates uses that go on at Reata Glen’s hobby shop. Photo: Collin Breaux.

The projects residents work on vary.

“We had one guy who wanted to make a little cage to go over his garden to keep the rabbits out,” Ryerson said. “We called it a rabbit excluder. It’s a wire cage that looked like a pyramid.”

Other projects include furniture repair and lawn decorations.

“We don’t have regularly open hours,” Ryerson said. “We are open, kind of, by appointment-only.”

Working in the shop keeps residents active, Ryerson said.

“It gives them something to do,” Ryerson said. “It’s sort of a challenge, I guess you could say, for them to come down and build something they can take back home and enjoy.”

Skip Fletcher (left) and Dalt Bordner are some of the Reata Glen residents that oversee the community’s hobby shop. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

