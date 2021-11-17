Home Developer, City Officials Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Neighborhoods

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

People passing by the corner of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador might have noticed a long green fence in the area—and recently, dirt and construction trucks.

That intersection will eventually see new homes in the area. Avelina and Petra are communities being built at the location by Landsea Homes, a developer based in Newport Beach. Representatives with the company and City of San Juan Capistrano held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to celebrate the coming neighborhoods.

Tom Baine, Southern California Division President for Landsea Homes, discusses planned new neighborhoods in San Juan Capistrano during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Photo: Collin Breaux

San Juan Capistrano Mayor John Taylor (left) and Tom Baine, Southern California Division President for Landsea Homes, discusses planned new neighborhoods in San Juan Capistrano during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Photo: Collin Breaux

“We’re super excited to be in San Juan. San Juan is an amazing city,” said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President for Landsea. “We’ve got a lot to work to do. The project itself is 132 homes. It’s 43 detached homes, 89 attached homes—of which 14 will be affordable homes for moderate-income families.”

Homes are expected to be available for sale by late summer in 2022. The project area will also have a barbecue area and a public trail along the perimeter that will connect to nearby beaches. Baine also cited the neighborhood’s proximity to the downtown San Juan area and the scenery of the nearby hills. The development is a short walk from the Ortega Equestrian Center and a 24-Hour Fitness.

“It’s going to be a great project. What a great place to live,” Mayor John Taylor said. “For some young families in this community, this is going to be a dream to live here. This is going to be maybe their starter home.”

The homes are Landsea’s first project in San Juan. Single-family homes and townhomes will start from the high $700,000 range.

City officials have previously referred to the development as the Tirador Residential Project. A final environmental impact report, tentative tract map, and floodplain land-use permit for the project were approved by the city council in summer 2020.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

