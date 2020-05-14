Home Sales Hold Strong in Rancho Mission Viejo

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, home sales continue to go well for Rancho Mission Viejo—in particular, the Sterling collection in the Village of Esencia.

The New Home Company developed the two-story, single-family Sterling residences and has sold 14 homes to date, according to a press release. Factors cited in the number of sales include the availability of virtual tours, online marketing and personalized private on-site tours.

“The health crisis made it imperative that we implement solutions to keep our homebuyers and our team members safe—clearly our number one priority,” said Joan Webb, Chief Marketing Officer for The New Home Company. “The success at Sterling has shown us that even during this unprecedented time, there is a true demand for family-oriented, well-designed homes in South Orange County. We are pleased with the initial sales success at Sterling, and we hope it sends a message of confidence to both our community and our industry.”

Home sales are staying strong for the Sterling collection in the Village of Esencia. Photo courtesy of The New Home Company.

The homes feature up to 2,595 square feet of living space and are priced from the mid-$800,000s to the mid-$900,000s, the press release said.

A public Model Homes Grand Opening in late March was postponed due to the health crisis. AJ Jarvis, President of The New Home Company’s Southern California Division, said the sales were more positive than he had anticipated.

Esencia and Rancho Mission Viejo have created a community hospitable to families, Jarvis said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created a need to spend more time with families,” Jarvis said.

Housing needs will also gain importance as people spend more time indoors and continue working from home, he added.

Sterling is the final neighborhood to open at Esencia and will be the last new homes built in Rancho Mission Viejo until early 2022, the press release said. Rienda is the next village coming in 2022 and will have a number of builders involved.

Visit sterlingnwhm.com for more information on the Sterling collection.

In other Esencia news, Rancho Mission Viejo and Esencia builders announced incentives up to $2500 to assist doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, grocery workers and members of the armed forces who qualify with the purchase of a new home. Rancho Mission Viejo will also contribute $2500 toward each qualifying person’s community assessments following the close of escrow.