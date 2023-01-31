One of the developers for a collection of homes in Rienda—the newest neighborhood in Rancho Mission Viejo—recently announced their collection of homes had already sold out.

The first two phases of Trumark Homes’ Dahlia collection, which consists of 73 homes, were quickly purchased by homebuyers shortly after hitting the market.

“Dahlia features a thoughtful and unique collection of high-quality, single-family homes offering homebuyers spacious two-story floorplans and flex spaces, with the amenities and flexibility they value most,” said Richard Douglass, the Southern California division president for Trumark Homes. “The initial sales pace underscores the high desirability of living on The Ranch and the value of the homes we are building.”

The homes feature two to five bedrooms and are over 2,000 square feet. All the homes have a walk-in bedroom closet and two-car garages.

“Dahlia provides access to all the resort-style amenities and experiences at Ranch Camp at Rienda, including a 20,000-square-foot, lagoon-style pool, an open-air fitness center and four-lane lap pool,” a news release said. “The neighborhood is also close to several community farms, as well as hiking and biking trails via The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, a growing habitat reserve and protected open space.”

Prices started in the low $1 millions.

Trumark is one of four homebuilders who developed new homes in Rienda.