By Clara Helm

After only 10 months on the South OC housing market, all 43 of Landsea Homes Corporation’s single-family detached homes in the Petra Community were sold, the housing developer announced this month.

Construction of the San Juan Capistrano homes started in 2021. After breaking ground on the project, there had been a sustained interest in the new homes, according to Patrick Higgins, the vice president of Sales and Marketing for Landsea’s Southern California division.

“Demand for our new single-family detached homes at Petra was incredibly strong from the start and continued throughout the lifecycle of the project,” Higgins said in a press release.

The tract housing community off Calle Arroyo, next to the 24 Hour Fitness, features two types of two-story floor plans, with Plan One having 1,759 square feet and the slightly bigger Plan Two at 1,964 square feet.

Both floor plans feature 2½ bathrooms, with Plan One offering three bedrooms and Plan Two offering four.

The community also offers amenities beyond the home such as an outdoor fitness circuit, barbecues and picnic tables, parks, firepits, horseshoe courts and access to the San Juan Creek Trail.

According to Landsea’s website, the Petra homes were built with Modern Spanish and Modern Farmhouse designs that are meant to inspire a connection to the outdoors and the unique San Juan Capistrano landscape.

One of the biggest draws for the early buyers has been the location of the houses. The community boasts a proximity to the downtown area, with walkable shops, restaurants and entertainment.

“Buyers really connected with the prime location, walkability to Downtown San Juan Capistrano, stellar public school district and the High Performance home features as main selling points,” Higgins said in the release.

Homeowners in the Petra community also have close access to the 5-Freeway and the Amtrak train station, making transportation easy for the new residents.

Although the Petra houses are now off the market, buyers looking in the San Juan Capistrano area can focus on other Landsea Housing options, Higgins noted.

“For buyers still interested in this area, we suggest they tour our additional housing options at Avelina, where just a handful of homes remain,” stated Higgins in the release.

Landsea’s 89 townhomes currently for sale at Avelina offer housing with similar features and price points.

Interested buyers can visit the Landsea Homes website for more information at landseahomes.com/.