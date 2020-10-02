House Passes Legislation to Support Veteran Housing and Employment

Lillian Boyd, The Capistrano Dispatch

The House of Representatives passed the Dependable Employment and Living Improvements for Veterans’ Economic Recovery (DELIVER) Act, which includes six bipartisan bills aimed to strengthen and expand services for homeless and unemployed veterans.

The legislation, led by Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA), will allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide more services for homeless veterans, improve and expand eligibility for the HUD-VA Supportive Housing program, create a rapid retraining program for unemployed veterans, improve the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) for servicemembers returning to civilian life, and more.

“Now more than ever, veterans are struggling to find jobs and secure housing, and we must do more to help them get back on their feet,” said Levin.

One of the DELIVER Act’s six bills, H.R. 2326, is a bipartisan bill first introduced by Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) that would create a pilot program for off-base transition training to make the transition process easier for veterans and spouses by giving them more time to access resources and digest the information provided to them, all while living in their new community. The legislation, also known as Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William “Bill” Mulder (Ret.) Transition Improvement Act of 2019, would also create a grant program for organizations to provide multiple transition assistance services, such as resume assistance, interview training, and job recruitment training from a central source.

“No veteran should go hungry, homeless, or jobless,” Levin said. “I am proud to lead the DELIVER Act so that we can do right by our veterans and provide the housing and employment opportunities they deserve. I’ve had positive conversations with my colleagues in the Senate, and I am hopeful that this legislation will receive a vote and arrive on the President’s desk this year.”

Levin, who serves as chair for the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity, is running for reelection in the 49th congressional district. He faces Republican Brian Maryott, who is currently serving on the San Juan Capistrano City Council, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Maryott’s platform includes taking on the challenge of expanding health care choices for veterans and their families, addressing veteran suicide, and eliminating fraud and deficiencies at the VA.