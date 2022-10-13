How to Cast Your Vote in the 2022 Elections

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Vote-by-mail voting has begun in Orange County and across the state. Up until Election Day—Nov. 8—voters can fill out their ballots and cast them in a handful of ways.

Voters can either return the completed ballots to the mailbox, take them to any of the Registrar of Voters’ Drop Boxes or Vote Centers throughout the county, or deliver them directly to the registrar’s office, located at 1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C, Sana Ana.

Voters may also head to their nearest Vote Center to fill out a ballot and cast their votes.

Drop Boxes will remain open, 24/7, until voting closes at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Some Vote Centers will begin to open on Oct. 29, with all centers scheduled to open on Nov. 5.

Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, the centers will operate from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. From Nov. 5-7, they will open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.

Those who haven’t yet done so can register to vote until Oct. 24. After the deadline, people can still register in-person at the registrar’s office in Santa Ana or at a Vote Center, allowing them to fill out and cast a provisional ballot.

Anyone interested in checking to see that their vote was counted can use the registrar’s look-up tool at ocvote.gov/vlt/. More information about registering to vote, as well as when, where and how to vote can be found at ocvote.gov or sos.ca.gov.

Vote Center and Drop Box Locations

DANA POINT

Vote Centers Dana Point Community, 34052 Del Obispo Street (Opens Oct. 29) Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Vote Center, 33501 Stonehill Drive (Opens Nov. 5) OC Sailing & Events Center, 34451 Ensenada Place (Opens Nov. 5)

Drop Boxes Dana Point Branch Library, 33841 Niguel Road Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern



SAN CLEMENTE

Vote Centers San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville (Opens Oct. 29) Los Mares Plaza, 641B Camino De Los Mares (Opens Nov. 5) Shorecliffs Terrace—Mobile Home Park, 3000 Calle Nuevo (Opens Nov. 5) The Volare, 111 Avenida de la Estrella (Opens Nov. 5)

Drop Boxes Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa San Clemente City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, 150 E. Avenida Magdalena



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

Vote Centers San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion (Opens Oct. 29) Capistrano Unified School District, 33122 Valle Road (Opens Nov. 5) La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real (Opens Nov. 5) Reata Park and Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway (Opens Nov. 5)

Drop Boxes La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real



