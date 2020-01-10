Howard Hart Announces City Council Candidacy

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Juan Capistrano Planning Commissioner Howard Hart announced Friday, Jan. 10, that he will run for a seat on the city council in this year’s election.

Hart is running for the District 5 seat currently held by Councilmember Brian Maryott. Maryott is currently gunning for Congressman Mike Levin’s spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The San Juan Capistrano City Council appointed Hart to the planning commission last year. Hart is active in the community and has hosted the local Coffee Chat meetings on Fridays at Hennessy’s Tavern.

Hart announced his candidacy at Coffee Chat this morning, and said that he will step down from hosting during his campaign.