Inn at the Mission announces executive chef

Staff report

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection announced in a press release the appointment of Executive Chef Aaron Obregon to lead the culinary team in the spring 2020 hotel opening.

Originally from Mexico City, Obregon began his professional culinary journey in Los Angeles as a student in Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

“Each day that we live, we are presented with unexpected discoveries,” Obregon said. “My discovery was learning the value of Mexican cuisine and seeing the real colors of Mexico.”