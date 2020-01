Inn at the Mission, a new hotel expected to open in March near Mission San Juan Capistrano, is holding career fairs on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Feb. 13 fair will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Feb. 15 fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Serra Plaza, 31910 Del Obispo St. in San Juan Capistrano. Apply online at jobs.marriott.com, and RSVP to Mariela.Palomares-Cortez@innatthemissionsjc.com after applying.