Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano Now Open

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano—the new downtown boutique hotel near Mission San Juan Capistrano—opened on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The hotel is taking reservations. Starting rates begin at $329. The property is by the Del Obsipo Street and Ortega Highway intersection and is following health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking will be valet-only.

“We are so proud to open the doors to Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection and welcome our visitors and local community,” said Pam Ryan, general manager. “There is something magical about our hotel and the significance to the Mission. It will intimately connect guests to the history and culture of their surroundings in San Juan Capistrano while offering ‘Exactly Like Nothing Else’ experiences.”

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano opened on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Hotel officials gave The Capistrano Dispatch a tour of the property before the opening. There will be an outdoor deck where guests can organize events, along with a fitness center and restaurant. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano also has its own bar, café and outdoor pool. Guests will be able to enjoy wood-fired meats and cocktails at the Ysidora Restaurant and Lounge.

“The El Café Real coffee house features La Colombe specialty coffees in a market-style format with grab-and-go meals,” a press release said.

Outdoor seating among citrus trees and verdant foliage surrounding the hotel will be available at the restaurant and café.

“This is the landmark courtyard. This is our largest outdoor event space,” Haley Jaramillo, senior catering sales executive, said during the tour. “We have a beautiful ballroom and this really amazing Olive Grove.”

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano has an outdoor pool area. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Olives and olive oil will play a big part in the hotel’s cuisine to reflect the role olives played in in the history of San Juan and the Mission. Seventy olive trees are on the hotel’s property.

“This is our Olive Grove,” Jaramillo said. “It’s a great place for receptions and cocktail hours. At night, the whole property really lights up. We have lights in the trees. There are gorgeous lanterns and an awesome firepit. This is the hangout spot.”

The hotel’s architecture is similar to the Mission’s. The property’s design intends to emulate old Spain, with three distinct types of architecture, including Adobe, Monterey and Spanish Revival, a press release said.

Parking will be valet only at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Collin Breaux

“Upon arrival, guests are greeted by their first sighting of the iconic Cliff Swallows, along with thick corbel ceiling beams and glass bells that represent a modern interpretation to the Mission’s bells,” the press release said. “With historic and modern twists of artwork throughout creating a balance between old and new, Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano’s design creates a sense of romance and a recall to Spanish architecture.”

Jaramillo said the hotel makes an ideal spot for weddings. Couples can get married at a picturesque location on the property, have a cocktail hour outdoors and then celebrate further in the ballroom. There are also meeting rooms on the hotel’s property for business events.

“We do have audio and visual (capabilities) in all of our meeting rooms,” Jaramillo said.

Certain parts of the hotel offer a wide-ranging aerial view of the downtown area. Inn at The Mission San Juan Capistrano features 125 guest rooms and seven luxury suites, including three residential-style villas. Guest rooms are from 360-380 square feet, the press release said. Suites range from 500-880 square feet and the villas from 650-880 square feet.

Various features—depending on which part you stay in—range from chandeliers to private balconies to mini-fridges.

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano encompasses more than 40,000 square feet and is designed by Kay Lang + Associates. Photo: Collin Breaux

The hotel encompasses more than 40,000 square feet. Kay Lang + Associates participated in the interior design and AO Architects were the architects for the hotel. Blankets in some rooms have an equestrian theme to reflect San Juan’s equestrian culture.

“This room is great. You have a pull-out sofa bed right here. Your espresso will be in here, as well as your olive oil,” Jaramillo said while discussing the amenities during a look into one room.

Jaramillo also walked The Capistrano Dispatch through a studio suite, the smallest suite on the property.

“It’s a nice size, and you actually get to look down on the main courtyard,” Jaramillo said.

Art at the hotel is from local artists and available for purchase.

Executive Chef Aaron Obrego will lead the culinary options, which include burgers and flatbread meals, with the press release saying the cuisine is “driven by locally sourced ingredients to create a modern twist on classic Spanish favorites.”

A spa at the hotel is scheduled to open in early 2021.

“With four dedicated treatment rooms for massages, facials and rejuvenating body treatments, services will utilize natural oils infused with on-site herbs such as lemon and basil,” the press release said. “The spa will offer limitless opportunities for transformative experiences and rituals that invoke a deep emotional response for the body, mind and soul.”

Inn at the Mission’s architecture is similar to Mission San Juan Capistrano’s. Photo: Collin Breaux