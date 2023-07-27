All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 near the Avenida Vista Hermosa exit are open as of approximately 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, following a multi-vehicle crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 11:17 a.m., CHP Capistrano Area office received a report of the crash, which blocked all but the right two southbound lanes on the freeway. CHP issued a two-hour Sigalert—or a warning of an unplanned event that closes at least one lane of traffic for at least 30 minutes—at 11:26 a.m.

According to Crash Investigation Review Officer Joe Emerson, the reopening of the freeway either means the accident response was moved to the side of the freeway or that the situation was completely resolved.

CHP said there were no reports of fatalities.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, CHP said.

This is a developing story.