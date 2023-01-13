Staff report

A San Juan Capistrano woman is missing three birds believed to have been stolen from her business, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has joined the search.

Michelle Martin, who owns the Capistrano Beach pet store Feed Barn, has turned to the public to help her locate her trio of birds that went missing from the shop in December.

“It’s been 3 weeks since my store was broken into and my birds were stolen. 3 weeks of wondering if they’re ok,” Martin said in a public social media post. “3 weeks of endless internet searches and friends driving all over Southern California to meet people from craigslist and go to swap meets and bird marts, etc. 3 weeks of calls and emails to police investigators. 3 weeks of following leads that don’t pan out.”

Photo: Courtesy of Michelle Martin

Martin is asking the public to share information and contact OCSD if they know anything.

OCSD spokesperson Sgt. Scott Steinle said the department responded on Dec. 12 to a call of a burglary where birds were allegedly stolen from Feed Barn.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the burglary and the suspects that took the birds,” Steinle said.