Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan?: Marcos Reyes Combines Passion for Riding and F&M’s Community Service

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Guest opinion by Jessica DiCostanzo

Marcos Reyes, Vice President and Branch Manager at Farmers & Merchants Bank in downtown San Juan Capistrano, has been an integral part of the community for 35 years—especially since Reyes makes it a point to know his clients.

Marcos has been the Branch Manager for more than seven years and is very passionate about supporting the local community. Marcos and his wife, Liliana, and their four children are proud supporters of the San Juan Capistrano community. He serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Capo Valley, San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, and Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens. In addition, he is a skilled roper and member of El Viaje De Portola equestrian group. Not only is Marcos an unassuming equestrian, he is a Mexican Charro.

“A Charro is a traditional horseman from Mexico that incorporates skillful roping, talented horsemanship, and working with cattle,” Marcos explains.

The history and traditions of Charro culture are deeply immersed in national pride, family values, heritage and honor. Continuing his family tradition, Marcos is determined to preserve the passion and tradition from his ancestors.

Sharing Marcos’ equestrian enthusiasm, F&M Bank Chairman of the Board and CEO Daniel Walker and his brother, F&M Bank President W. Henry Walker, are passionate polo players who learned polo from their father and grandfather and delight in passing on the sport to the next generation. Since joining F&M Bank, Marcos has had the opportunity to combine his passion for riding with the bank’s community service. During the annual Swallows Day Parade, F&M sponsors a horse-drawn trolley, with Marcos and his team riding behind performing rope tricks. During a past Battle of the Mariachis Festival at the Mission, he performed rope tricks during the intermission. And F&M has a been a significant supporter of the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition’s “Two Stepping Under the Stars” event from the very beginning. The bank employees volunteer to help with ticket sales, food sales, setup, tear-down and many other miscellaneous jobs.

“The team really enjoys it and looks forward to it,” said Marcos. “It is a great way to give back. San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition has been like family to us. We get to see a lot of our clients.”

Thank you, Marcos, for your dedication to the equestrian community and heritage.

Interested in joining Reyes as a preservationist of our equestrian heritage? Follow these steps:

Go to sjcec.org to learn more about an inexpensive lifetime membership. Attend and support SJCEC upcoming community events. Take action! We will need your boots on and your voices heard in future city council meetings.

Jessica DiCostanzo is a San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition Board Member, lifelong equestrian, and co-founder of equivont.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

