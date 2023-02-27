If you’ve driven by the old San Juan Capistrano City Hall site recently, you might have noticed the area is fenced off and no longer in use.

That will change—eventually.

Jamboree Housing Corporation and the City of San Juan Capistrano are partnering on a venture to build a new City Hall facility at the same site on Paseo Adelanto that will mix in 49 affordable housing units.

The housing complex is intended to provide shelter for formerly homeless people, specifically veterans, families, and residents earning no more than 50% or below of the area median income. In 2019, the area median income for San Juan Capistrano was $91,600, according to the City of San Juan Capistrano’s latest Housing Element.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be held at City Hall on March 8 at 10 a.m.

The old City Hall building, which was “temporary” for decades, will be demolished to make way for the fresh structure. The City Council has gradually approved various regulatory measures over the past year to facilitate the coming facility.

“Located on a 2.2-acre portion of the existing city hall site, (the) Paseo Adelanto (project) is a collaborative example of how a creative approach to both housing solutions and land use can benefit local communities,” a news release from Jamboree said. “The development is Jamboree’s first city hall to be built in conjunction with affordable housing.”

There will also be support services on site and other features, including a community center with a computer lab, resident lounge, and community garden.

“Designed around a large open courtyard, the three-story, 45,598-square-foot residential building will create a sense of home for residents with many first-floor amenities and common areas, as well as a variety of outdoor amenities,” the news release said.

The project’s cost is $49.9 million.

“Jamboree’s collaborative funding strategies and expertise brought to the City of San Juan Capistrano $17.1 million in federal funding plus 40 project-based vouchers and an additional $2.4 million in funding from the County of Orange for Paseo Adelanto,” the news release said.

The development was also reportedly awarded $1 million to design sustainable features, including solar panels and an energy management system, in predevelopment through a California Energy Commission grant.

Land proceeds from Jamboree’s purchase of the 1.22-acre portion of the site will fund $8.75 million of the $10.2 million new City Hall.

The new City Hall facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2024 and will be two stories. City services have temporarily moved to office space on Rancho Mission Viejo Road and will remain there for the interim.

San Juan officials have said a new City Hall is being built since the previous facility was not adequate in terms of atmosphere. The old City Hall had been around since 1970.

As for the affordable housing component, in addition to the 49 housing units, there will be an additional unit for the housing manager. The spaces are intended for at-risk populations, including people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse. Some of the units will be set aside for military veterans.

Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart—a retired Navy captain—asked for some housing to be set aside for veterans after visiting a Jamboree Housing site in Santa Ana.

“The location is ideal due to its proximity to downtown amenities and many public transportation options,” the Jamboree release said.

Having housing next to City Hall “is a tangible demonstration of the City’s commitment to provide housing for those overcoming homelessness” since the tenants are literally neighbors, Jamboree’s statement continued.

The city initially reached out to Jamboree about the project in 2019.

The City Council held its last meeting at City Hall this past November. City Council meetings have since temporarily transitioned to the Nydegger Building on La Matanza and will permanently move to the San Juan Capistrano Community Center once a new Council Chamber is built there. That project is expected to finish this year.

People planning to attend the groundbreaking are encouraged to RSVP online.