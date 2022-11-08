John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

“Cautiously optimistic” is how John Campbell summed up his mood while early election results came in on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Campbell was one of the three candidates running for the District 3 seat on the San Juan Capistrano City Council. Based on results shortly after polls closed, Campbell had 47% (673) of the votes.

The other two candidates, Paul Lopez and Cody Martin, had 39% (556) and 14% (194) of votes, respectively.

Current District 3 Councilmember and San Juan Mayor Derek Reeve opted to not run for reelection and is stepping away from the dais after 12 years on the City Council. Reeve instead ran for the South Orange County Community College District Area 4 Trustee seat, which was a neck-and-neck race in early results.

Campbell was at Hennessey’s Tavern in Downtown San Juan on election night, surrounded by city officials and local community fixtures, including Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart and Planning Commissioner Tami Wilhelm.

“I’ve worked my butt off,” Campbell said. “I’ve done everything I could do.”

Campbell said he was surprised by how much San Juan citizens knew about what was happening in town and learned how invested they are in their town while on the campaign trail.

He further said he enjoyed meeting such well-informed constituents and learning about their perspectives.

Campbell’s platform included fully funding first responders and law enforcement, finding immediate and long-term solutions to remove homeless people from our streets and fighting against “poorly managed sober living operations” in local neighborhoods.

He has lived in San Juan Capistrano for 16 years with his wife, Hoa, and is the treasurer and board member for the Camino Real Playhouse.

Martin was watching his race and how 49th Congressional District candidate Brian Maryott fared out while in Oceanside.

“I worked my butt off. The final outcome is yet to be determined,” Martin said shortly after early results were released. “However, I know I will be a councilman—if not this cycle, then in the future. Thank you, San Juan!”

Martin chairs the city’s Parks, Equestrian and Community Services Commission and campaigned on working to reduce traffic and congestion, maintaining a balanced city budget and keeping San Juan a small town.

Lopez spent election night at home with his family. He did not respond to a request for comment, as of this post.

Lopez is an attorney for a nonprofit that provides mental health services to underserved communities in Orange County and is the vice-chairperson for the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

Ensuring law enforcement and firefighters have resources to keep people safe, working to improve traffic conditions and making sure any local development is responsible and consistent with San Juan’s small-town vibe were key issues mentioned by Lopez during his campaign.

The new District 3 candidate will be sworn in in December.

