The heartbeat of the JSerra girls track and field program remains its distance runners, and they made their marks once again on Saturday, April 8, at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational.

The Lions headlined with the top time in the nation this season in the distance medley invitational race, as JSerra’s girls captured the event for the second year in a row. JSerra won the race with at time of 11:52.45, and its “B” team finished third in the even with the ninth-fastest time in the nation.

For the Lions’ top squad, junior Brooke O’Brien ran the opening 1,200-meter leg, junior Georgia Jeanneret ran the second 400-meter leg, senior Anastasia Snodgrass ran the third 800-meter leg and sophomore Brynn Garcia closed out the medley with the final 1,600-meter leg.

The “B” squad finished in 12:11.12 with the team of senior Ellie Johnson, senior Hana Barmettler, sophomore Amerie Johnson and freshman Kaylah Tasser.

Jeanneret also set a school record with a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run. The junior ran a time of 2:09.55, which is the fifth-fastest in California this season and 11th in the nation.

JSerra also ran two teams in the 4×800-meter relay, where the Lions finished second and fifth.

O’Brien, Snodgrass, Ellie Johnson and Jeanneret ran a time of 9:03.27, and Garcia, freshman Summer Wilson, Tasser and Amerie Johnson posted a time of 9:24.31.

Another school record fell on the girls side in the discus, where senior Siena Lambert tossed a mark of 145 feet, four inches for a fifth-place finish in the invitational competition.

These were all promising performances as the JSerra girls get set to defend their Orange County Championships title next Saturday, April 15, at Mission Viejo High School.

On the boys side, a major highlight came from reigning state champion in the discus, senior Brendon See. In the discus invitational, See set his top mark for the season so far with a toss of 192 feet, five inches, which was just one inch off the top mark for the event. Fellow JSerra senior Jake Stafford finished seventh at 172 feet, three inches.

See also finished third in the shot put invitational with a mark of 59 feet, three inches. See finished second at the Orange County Championships in shot put last season and did not throw discus at the event last year.

A boys school record also fell in the 4×400-meter relay. The JSerra team of sophomore Kian Alton, senior Shane Auci, sophomore Bradley Arrey and senior Trevor Garrison finished third in the seeded event with a time of 3:21.12.

In the long jump invitational, senior Josh Jornadal set a personal record with a leap of 23 feet, 0.5 inches.

The Arcadia Invitational, which is run at Arcadia High School, is a two-day event which features athletes from 690 schools across 36 states.