JSerra Girls Volleyball Removed from CIF-SS Playoffs After Advancing to First Final

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

In front of a packed and raucous home crowd, the JSerra girls volleyball team swept Etiwanda, 25-17, 25-16, 29-27, to advance to the program’s first-ever CIF-SS final in Division 3 on Monday, Nov. 1.

Less than 24 hours later, the Lions were removed from the CIF-SS playoffs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, CIF-SS announced that JSerra had self-reported the use of an ineligible player, with the initial violation occurring in the second round. As such, the Lions’ second-round, quarterfinal and semifinal matches were all ruled as forfeits.

JSerra girls volleyball has been removed from the CIF-SS playoffs due to the use of an ineligible player. CIF said the violation occurred in 2nd round.



Last night, @JSerraAthletics advanced to their first ever CIF-SS Final in their first semifinal. El Toro declared D3 champion. https://t.co/AD35XobdBK pic.twitter.com/Uczn5JivTp — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) November 2, 2021

JSerra was also removed from Saturday’s Division 3 championship match, and their prospective opponent, El Toro, was declared CIF-SS champion. The Lions will not advance to the CIF State playoffs either.

“After their Monday semifinal game against Etiwanda, the girls volleyball program was alerted that they may have played an ineligible player in the match,” a statement on the JSerra Athletics website read on Wednesday, Nov. 3. “After reviewing the facts, the JSerra Athletics administration and the girls volleyball program decided to self-report the possible violation.”

“This violation was certainly not intentional,” the statement continued, “and as stated earlier, was self-reported upon the realization of the CIF Bylaw infraction. We want to congratulate the girls volleyball team on a fantastic regular season record of 24-4 and for their hard-fought efforts all season.”

CIF-SS said that JSerra had specifically violated a bylaw pertaining to transfer eligibility and the sit out period.

Prior to this season, JSerra had only qualified for the playoffs three times with only one win. In these playoffs, the Lions earned the No. 2 seed in Division 3 and posted a five-set win over St. Joseph of Lakewood in the first round. JSerra’s four-set win at King of Riverside and sweeps at Upland and against Etiwanda were ruled as forfeits.

FINAL: JSerra gets this final point of the third set to beat Etiwanda, 29-27, and sweep this CIF-SS D3 semifinal, 3-0.



Lions advance to their first CIF-SS Final on Saturday against El Toro. @JSerraAthletics pic.twitter.com/L8G1X3V5Ti — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) November 2, 2021

After the match on Monday in an energetic JSerra Pavilion, the Lions girls volleyball team reveled in the fact that, at the time, the program was advancing to its first CIF-SS Final.

“Dude, insane,” JSerra coach Mike Murphy said. “That was our first ever semifinal, man, and now we’re at the final? Couldn’t be happier.”

Murphy is in his eighth season as head coach of the Lions and commented on the growth of the program.

“It’s amazing, The support I have from the athletic and academic administration at this school is top notch,” Murphy said. “The families here, the boosters, all the energy that goes into this stuff, none of this existed when I first started.”

In the match, JSerra was powered by strong senior performances, including outside hitter Hayley Hahn.

“This is amazing to me. I never dreamed of getting to CIF,” Hahn said. “(The program) has come a long way. We’ve made history here at JSerra. I couldn’t be happier.”

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

JSerra came out highly energized in front of a big crowd and rode a 14-2 run in the first set to a 25-17 win. JSerra started just as fast in the second set with a 10-2 run early and the final six points in a 25-16 win.

In the third set, JSerra led by as many as seven points, but Etiwanda surged back a 10-1 run for an 18-16 lead. Etiwanda led 22-18 when JSerra took a timeout, and Murphy encouraged his girls to pick up the energy of the building. The Lions then went on a 5-1 run to tie the match at 23 to set up an intense back-and-forth stretch. The Lions took the final set in extra points, 29-27.

Hahn was JSerra’s co-leader in kills with Tatum Johnson as each took down seven kills. Hahn added 13 digs. Julia Kakkis racked up a team-high 17 digs with Skyler Ohlmeyer right behind with 16. Kakkis also led with 16 assists and three aces.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

