JSerra Junior Starts Dance Program for At-Risk Children 

By Haley Chi-Sing

JSerra Catholic High School junior Hannah Weinmeister founded her nonprofit organization, “Hannah’s Dancers,” as a means of teaching dance to at-risk children in San Juan Capistrano.

The nonprofit currently teaches children of all ages at the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley.

This past summer, “Hannah’s Dancers” welcomed more than 80 students between the ages of 5 and 12 to learn a variety of dance forms, including ballet, jazz and tap. Each student got a “Hannah’s Dancers” T-shirt, tutu, set of wings, as well as their own pair of dance shoes.

As an Arts Magnet student at JSerra, Weinmeister has participated in the JSerra dance program, as well as studied various dance forms at the Pacific Ballet Conservatory. She is currently a member of the high school’s Pep Squad as well as an active member of various clubs on-campus, including Girl Up and Paws for a Cause.

Weinmeister is also a member of the National Charity League’s Monarch chapter. As a member, Weinmeister has volunteered at several nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley. The lack of dance education inspired her to start her own dance program at the club.

At 16, Weinmeister was able to kick-start her nonprofit organization with the help of her mother, Rhonda, while continuing her position as dance assistant instructor at the Pacific Ballet Conservatory.

Now as a junior at JSerra, Weinmeister is looking to pursue a dance degree at New York University. She hopes to eventually open her own dance company that will provide classes for underprivileged youth.

Donations can be sent through HannahsDancers.com/donate. All of the donations go to “Hannah’s Dancers” and the continuation of dance education in the organization.