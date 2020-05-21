JSerra Looks Ahead to Next School Year

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

JSerra Catholic High School is making every effort to reopen its campus by August 10 for the next school year, according to President Rich Meyer.

However, the school will abide by county and state regulations if it’s not legal to do so by then. In the meantime, JSerra is planning for new conditions going forward, including the possibility of a hybrid model in which some students are on campus and others continue learning from home.

Students and teachers have been participating in distance learning during the 2020 pandemic. Some introverted students have flourished during online education, Meyer said.

“We’ve been very pleased with the general response from students, teachers and parents,” Meyer said.

Enrollment numbers continue to remain strong going into the fall. A Family First Relief Fund has been established to help JSerra families impacted by the economic fallout.

JSerra has been nimble, creative and entrepreneurial with its response, since it is a small, independent private school, Meyer said.

“It’s been kind of exciting to imagine a school world with social distancing,” Meyer said.