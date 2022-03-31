JSerra Student Hosts Fundraiser for CHOC Hospital After Surviving Leukemia

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Featured photo: Courtesy of Duncan Starkenburg

JSerra Catholic High School student Duncan Starkenburg was playing video games with his friends on a Sunday morning years ago when he was told he immediately had to go to the emergency room.

Duncan, who is now 17 years old, had just graduated eighth grade and was feeling a bit under the weather. While his parents initially assumed it was a run-of-the-mill illness—he had mono before—he decided to get tested as a precaution.

Those concerns gave way to a grim diagnosis, as Duncan learned he had T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). The treatment for his specific form of leukemia took three years, including steroids that caused bad side effects.

“My life was kind of hectic,” Duncan said. “I wasn’t able to be a freshman. I wasn’t in a place to be in school.”

Now though, in 2022, Duncan is almost finished with the initial steps of his ongoing treatment and feeling much better. He feels so good, in fact, he wants to give back to CHOC Hospital in Orange—the facility where he was treated. In order to raise funds for room decoration kits for other patients, Duncan is hosting a pancake fundraiser breakfast at JSerra this Sunday on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Along with pancakes, there will also be the usual food and drink options you would associate with such an event, including sausages and coffee. Duncan wants to raise money for room decorations since he’s heard patients at CHOC—which stands for Children’s Health Orange County—would like more room decorations during their stay.

Even Duncan said while his room was adequate, it wasn’t the same as lounging in his own bed.

“It didn’t feel like my room at home,” he said.

His school offered to be the host venue for the pancake breakfast when he asked. The upcoming fundraiser is also part of his last Eagle Scout project.

Duncan getting to host a big event at JSerra is a marked change from March 2020, when he was set to finally meet his classmates in person after being cooped up at the hospital. But that didn’t happen because of the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Duncan has been through the ringer and still has to take chemotherapy pills every night, among other ongoing treatment requirements, he looks back on his time fighting leukemia as one that instilled in him a sense of gratitude.

“Even though it was a terrible thing, I’ve met such amazing people—nurses and doctors at CHOC. This experience has brought me closer to God and made me appreciate life,” he said. “I was inspired by all the other people and their journey.”

Duncan’s heart was warmed by all the people who helped him when he was in the depths of sickness, including blanket company Little Giraffe, which donated throw blankets, and the Flying Geese Quilting Guild, which gave away pillowcase and IV bag covers.

“I want to make that difference in someone else’s journey,” he said.

Tickets for Sunday’s fundraiser can be purchased at duncanstarkenburg.ticketleap.com.

