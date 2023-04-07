JSerra Catholic High School student Jack Leslie was recording a classical music piece with a pianist when he heard about a performing arts competition in Los Angeles that caught his attention.

The Music Center in L.A. is holding its 35th Annual Spotlight that hosts competitions for a variety of art forms, including singing. Leslie, a 12th-grade student at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, decided to enter and ended up becoming a semifinalist.

Leslie and more than 100 other kids will now audition again before a panel of judges, with two finalists then selected to compete for a grand prize in June.

“It helps a lot, things like this, with publicity,” Leslie said. “I submitted my application not thinking much of it. I was pleasantly surprised being invited back for an audition.”

Leslie recorded himself singing an Italian classical song on his phone. He already learned the song when practicing it for college auditions and found it fit the criteria for The Music Center contest.

“It works well with my voice,” he said.

In addition to auditions, the Annual Spotlight also gives young artists a chance to receive feedback from judges with the aim of honing their creative abilities. The Music Center overall aims to provide a “supportive environment” in which students also develop “vital life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance, that benefit them beyond the stage,” a news release said.

“For many participants, Spotlight is their first step in the journey toward a successful future in the arts,” said Rachel S. Moore, The Music Center President and CEO said. “We are proud to have provided thousands of aspiring young people with the opportunity to hone their skills and explore their potential.”

Leslie has been actively studying classical singing since 2021 and been participating in choir going back to middle school. He enjoys the musicianship that comes with singing classical songs.

“You can tell a story with your voice and the music,” he said.

Leslie is maintaining his usual routine of daily singing lessons as he prepares for the next round of competition. He generally practices two to three hours a day, though this can vary depending on his schedule.

He is “really excited” with the prospect of getting into the final round. Though he is sending in a video recording for the semifinals because he will be traveling while those rounds are underway, he plans to clear out his schedule for the finals if he makes the cut.

Leslie is focused on classical music, calling it the “backbone” of all current music.

“I appreciate the opportunity with being a semifinalist,” he said.