JSerra Student Raises Money for Second Harvest

Rocky Looney, a rising senior student at JSerra Catholic High School, recently held a Father’s Day Car Show Fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Rocky’s father, Scott Looney, said his son’s car show was a huge hit. More than 200 people attended, more than 50 cars were on display, and $3,796 was raised for Second Harvest.

“He has been concerned for those impacted by the pandemic here locally, and through his research, he realized Second Harvest was best suited to help,” Scott Looney said.

The Looneys are longtime residents of San Juan Capistrano.

Rocky Looney (right) has raised money for Second Harvest. Photo: Ryan Looney